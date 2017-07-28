Larry Clark joins new Helmut Lang gang

After months of waiting, we finally got aÂ first lookÂ at what we can expect from the newly relaunched Helmut LangÂ earlier this week. Under Dazedâ€™s editor-in-chief Isabella BurleyÂ â€“ who has taken on the role of editor-in-residence â€“ a teaser campaign was released, shot by Ethan James GreenÂ and styled by Dazedâ€™s creative director Robbie Spencer.

The first images included model Alek Wek, actress Traci Lords, andÂ Hood By AirÂ designerÂ Shayne OliverÂ â€“ who will be designing the first collection to be shown during New York Fashion Week in September. The latest person to join the new Helmut Lang gang is legendary director Larry Clark, who appears in a leather trench, layered over a leather jacket.Â

In addition to the campaign, there will also be some new projects â€“ a series of artists will create limited edition products like t-shirts and posters, while archive pieces will also be reissuedÂ (weâ€™re keeping our fingers crossed for those iconic bondage pieces) and will be added to every four months. Not to mention that all important debut show taking place on September 11. Will Clark appear in the show? Youâ€™ll have to keep an eye out to find out.Â

Read more about the revived Helmut Lang and what to expectÂ here, and head to the gallery above for all the imagesÂ