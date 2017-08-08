Come see Adwoa Aboah, Vivienne Westwood and more in Berlin

Bread & Butter by ZalandoÂ (B&&B) â€“ the festival dedicated to fashion, music and food â€“ is nearly upon us. Taking place in BerlinÂ from Â September 1-3, the event will featureÂ appearances from Vivienne Westwood,Â Gurls TalkÂ founder and model Adwoa AboahÂ and a host of others.Â

The three-day event will bring together the best of international fashion and will feature shows and presentations from brands includingÂ Topshop, HUGOÂ and Jil SanderÂ Navy.Â Attendees will even be able to take part in some â€˜see now, buy nowâ€™ action with the pieces theyâ€™ve just seen.Â Weâ€™re living in the future, guys. Not part of the see now, buy now action but equally as impressive is a haute couture show byÂ Viktor&Rolf.Â

Other brands likeÂ Leviâ€™s, VansÂ and Fila will have their own unique brand labs over the weekend and to add to the multimediaÂ approach of the festival, these will showcase exclusive items created especially for the event through custom workshops and interactive installations. Hilfiger Denim will have a digital graffiti wall and laser-printing customisation setup, and Wrangler are putting on a retro roller disco.

Elsewhere, athleisureÂ giants adidas, Reebok, PumaÂ and NikeÂ are offering workout sessions â€“ just in case you want to run off what youâ€™ve eaten from the first Michelin-starred street food stall chef, Chan Hon Meng who will be catering far more than just the showâ€™s titular bread and butter. As part of the B&&B Talks section, Vivienne and Adwoa will be chatting about their fave topics like art, literature and female empowerment.Â On the music side of things, there will be performances by cool, underground acts like Dinamarca, MechatokÂ and FeloneezyÂ with more details online. Throw in live music performances from acts like BilderbuchÂ and Hannah Faith, and you have a veritable festival on your hands.

Worried because you canâ€™t make it to Berlin? No problem â€“ as an online shopping platform, ZalandoÂ has built itsÂ business fromÂ combining off and online worlds and this event is no different. Many ofÂ the showsÂ and events over the weekend will be live-streamed, so even if youÂ arenâ€™t headedÂ there, youÂ can keepÂ up with everything on the event site. Watch this space until then.Â

Bread & ButterÂ by Zalando â€“ The Festival of Style and Culture takes place September 1-3 at ARENA Berlin, with ticketsÂ for â‚¬20 a day. Find more information and updatesÂ here.Â