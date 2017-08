Come see Adwoa Aboah, Vivienne Westwood and more in Berlin

Bread & Butter by Zalando (B&&B) – the festival dedicated to fashion, music and food – is nearly upon us. Taking place in Berlin from September 1-3, the event will feature appearances from Vivienne Westwood, Gurls Talk founder and model Adwoa Aboah and a host of others.

The three-day event will bring together the best of international fashion and will feature shows and presentations from brands including Topshop, HUGO and Jil Sander Navy. Attendees will even be able to take part in some ‘see now, buy now’ action with the pieces they’ve just seen. We’re living in the future, guys. Not part of the see now, buy now action but equally as impressive is a haute couture show by Viktor&Rolf.

Other brands like Levi’s, Vans and Fila will have their own unique brand labs over the weekend and to add to the multimedia approach of the festival, these will showcase exclusive items created especially for the event through custom workshops and interactive installations. Hilfiger Denim will have a digital graffiti wall and laser-printing customisation setup, and Wrangler are putting on a retro roller disco.

Elsewhere, athleisure giants adidas, Reebok, Puma and Nike are offering workout sessions – just in case you want to run off what you’ve eaten from the first Michelin-starred street food stall chef, Chan Hon Meng who will be catering far more than just the show’s titular bread and butter. As part of the B&&B Talks section, Vivienne and Adwoa will be chatting about their fave topics like art, literature and female empowerment. On the music side of things, there will be performances by cool, underground acts like Dinamarca, Mechatok and Feloneezy with more details online. Throw in live music performances from acts like Bilderbuch and Hannah Faith, and you have a veritable festival on your hands.

Worried because you can’t make it to Berlin? No problem – as an online shopping platform, Zalando has built its business from combining off and online worlds and this event is no different. Many of the shows and events over the weekend will be live-streamed, so even if you aren’t headed there, you can keep up with everything on the event site. Watch this space until then.

Bread & Butter by Zalando – The Festival of Style and Culture takes place September 1-3 at ARENA Berlin, with tickets for €20 a day. Find more information and updates here.