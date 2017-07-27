Princess Diana is the muse for Off-White Spring 2018

In the 20th year since Princess Diana’s tragic death, there has been a slew of books, documentaries and tributes dedicated to the people’s princess. Now, Virgil Abloh is taking it a step further, as the first person in recent history to base an entire collection on Lady Di.

The Off-White mastermind posted a shot of his moodboard for the Spring 2018 collection on Instagram, filled with images of Diana Spencer in a plethora of colourful outfits: a green bomber, bright blue suit, a black mini dress. The caption reads “one woman, 40 Off-White looks in the works come September.”

Though we wouldn’t peg Abloh – Chicago native, Kanye West’s creative director, Heron Preston, Ikea, Nike and Jenny Holzer collaborator – as someone to look first to the Princess of Wales for inspiration, he has an innate ability to tap into what exactly culture needs most. Right now, that seems to be Di’s boundless, iconic style.

Previously speaking to Dazed about making it in the industry, Abloh detailed the need for designers to quickly identify a vision, and stay aware of the world outside their own bubble. “I think that being aware is important – you have to look at a lot, you have to study a lot and immerse yourself in what's happening,” he said. “That way you can critically look at what you're doing and make sure that it's different from what everyone else is doing.”

“I think it should come with ease, finding that spark,” he added. “If it comes with ease, the more convincing it will be to the public.”

An exhibition tracing her style, Diana: Her Fashion Story, is currently on display in London’s Kensington Palace, running throughout 2017. Diana: Designing a Princess aired earlier this year on TV.