Grimes & Hari Nef front pro-Planned Parenthood video

Planned Parenthood is in fashion. Earlier this year, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (aka the CFDA) released a Fashion Stands With Planned Parenthood badge that was worn by the likes of Anna Wintour and Diane Von Furstenberg. A call to arms to support the non-profit – which is at risk of losing important funding thanks to the Trump administration – has rung out across the creative industries, with people like Lena Dunham, Kristen Stewart, and Björk also adding their weight.

New York brand Proenza Schouler is the latest to join the conversation with a new video, A Film for Planned Parenthood of New York City. Directed by Harley Weir and styled by Camilla Nickerson, the almost four-minute short stars a series of women discussing their experiences of sex, shame, and gender – from model Amber Valletta recalling the story of Adam and Eve to Hari Nef discussing femininity. Recognisable faces include model and intersex activist Hanne Gaby Odiele, Dazed cover star Selena Forrest, Girls actress Jemima Kirke, singer Paloma Elsesser and legendary model Stella Tennant. Even Grimes makes a brief cameo.

Something of a non-traditional Public Service Announcement, the film serves as a call to action to help save Planned Parenthood. An invaluable resource that provides support and services to millions of women across America, the non-profit stands to have key funding cut by Donald Trump’s attacks on healthcare.

Watch the film below, learn more about Planned Parenthood and donate to the Planned Parenthood Action Fund here.