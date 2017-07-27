Birdsong, your fave feminist pop-up shop, is back

Among the pros of fashion, there are plenty of cons – especially when it comes to how and where clothes are made. When you buy from feminist concept pop-up Birdsong, you don’t need to worry about any of that – it’s all guilt-free, aesthetically pleasing and made with love by women’s charity organisations. For those who missed out on last year’s store, another has opened its doors again in London with this year’s “Summer of Sisterhood” shop.

This time there a range of creatives and equally ethical companies on board, like period-proof underwear company Thinx, designer Clio Peppiatt, sustainable swimwear brand Auria, and exclusive artworks dedicated to the Grenfell Tower fundraiser in collaboration with Charlie Craggs and Polyester zine. With a motto: “no Sweatshops, no Photoshop”, customers will find special pieces of womenswear – from embroidered socks to contemporary culottes and heritage dresses – fairly produced and fit for many different sizes and body types.

Birdsong’s aim is to revolutionise fashion. All of its products are ethically made by women’s groups; including migrant, low-income women in Shoreditch, Poplar and Limehouse. Spanning across 17 women’s organisations, it has recruited 483 female workers.

Not only is Birdsong’s output fully sustainable, featuring lavish reclaimed fabrics, organic cottons and bamboos, but it continues to question industry standards of beauty by using diverse, unretouched models. If that wasn’t enough to get you involved, Birdsong is also launching its own magazine – The Nest – available in the store. The pop-up is only open until August 1 with special events being held in the space every night, so make sure you get down and support it before it closes again.

Birdsong will be opening at 397-400 Geffrye Street, London from the July 27-August 1 2017