Cara and Lily-Rose Depp become Chanel space girls in new ad

When it comes to fashion shows,Â ChanelÂ loves to wow its audience. While you might still be trying to process the huge, replica Eiffel Tower it created for the AW17 Couture collection, you probably wonâ€™t have forgotten the giant rocketÂ that dominated the AW17 location.

The idea of space and futuristic travel has been reimagined in the recently released campaign, featuring Chanel faves Cara DelevingneÂ and Lily-Rose Depp. Sticking with tradition, the images were shot by creative director Karl LagerfeldÂ â€“ who has photographed both Delevingne and Depp on a number of occasions before (the Gabrielle Chanel bag, beauty ads, the list goes on).

The monochrome theme of the images is complemented by the mostly black-and-white wardrobe worn by the two. Thereâ€™s some silver too â€“after all, whatâ€™s a space-themed collection without some metallics? Along with shiny backpacks and pearl-embellished looks, the pictures also see the pair cosying up in casual matching astronaut-print hoodies. US astronaut Buzz Aldrin gave his opinionÂ of the show, soÂ keep an eye out to see if he gets his hands on one.Â

At the recent Couture show, Lagerfeld was presented with the Grand Vermeil medal by the Mayor of France â€“ Parisâ€™s highest honour. The next season of Paris womenâ€™s shows wonâ€™t be until October, giving King Karl plenty of time to concoct his next breathtaking show space.

Watch the full show â€“ complete with rocket launch â€“ below