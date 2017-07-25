A$AP Rocky’s RAF video is full of nerdy Raf Simons refs

Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky was asked to pen a few words about designer Raf Simons for his Time 100 profile. He was, unsurprisingly, very complimentary. “I feel like Raf Simons is important for the culture based on the fact that he built a whole new religion around fashion,” said A$AP. “His archive is more important and relevant than anything that's out today...When you wrap your mind around the concept that he wrote the future of fashion and design in the 1990s and early 2000s, then you'll also understand why Raf is the greatest to ever do it.”

Objectively, this statement is probably up for debate (Helmut Lang, who inspired Simons, would also fit the bill). Still, Rocky’s love for Raf was clear – and had been for a while: he’d often been seen in the designer’s clothes, and even debuted a Twitter freestyle called “Please Don’t Touch My Raf”. Now a full-blown song, and with its title slimmed down to simply “Raf”, Rocky has just released the video, also featuring Playboy Carti and Quavo.

From the opening still – where the rapper can be seen holding a red torch in a Kollaps hoody from SS02 (graphics by Peter de Potter) – the homage to Raf is clear. That particular shot references the SS02 show, called Woe Onto Those Who Spit on the Fear Generation... The Wind Will Blow It Back. The rest of the film directly borrows the style of Simons AW95 video presentation – featuring his first collection.

Only two-and-a-half minutes long, the video is a trip through Raf’s archives – you can spot iconic pieces including those Peter Saville parkas (AW03), the Mapplethorpe collab from SS17, his AW14 pieces with Sterling Ruby, the Poltergeist parka and All Shadows sweater (both from AW05), and a black hoodie with a red design from the SS03 Consumed collection. And plenty of the adidas collab shoes, of course.

Watch the video above, and enjoy some throwback Raf below.