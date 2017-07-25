Beam me up, Gucci! New campaign inspired by vintage sci-fi

Remember those fashionable GucciÂ aliens from a few months ago? The Italian brand released cryptic teasers on its InstagramÂ under the hashtag #gucciandbeyond, featuring robots and intergalactic creatures all dressed in the AW17 Gucci garms, obviously.

The aliens even sparked controversyÂ when a CSMÂ student said that they had been copied from images he created. Creative director Alessandro MicheleÂ didnâ€™t waste time clarifying that it wasnâ€™t actually the case and now it has all been cleared up the official campaign has been released.

Shot by Glen Luchford, the campaign takes inspiration from 50s and 60s sci-fi films like Creature from the Black Lagoon and Forbidden Planet â€“ try your best to name them all. The model aliens wear huge hats, clashing vintage prints and bejewelled eyewear as they are captured on different landscapes â€“ even fighting a giant dinosaur in one shot.Â

For those hoping that the aliens would mean a full-length feature movie, youâ€™ll be pleased to hear that there is a video too â€“ also by Luchford â€“ that sees all of the characters beaming on to spaceships and wandering among far-off planets.Â

Watch the film below