Alexander Wang is known for his unexpected collection drops. His one-off warehouse event in New York in 2013 sent fans into a frenzy after they discovered all the items would be completely free. More recently, he released a collaboration with adidas Originals from the back of a truck. Wang’s second Originals collaboration is no different, and those who want to get their hands on it will be able to text to get info on how to purchase items exclusively.

A film released for the drop of the collection offers more context, as it follows a bike messenger through the dark streets of New York. Wearing a balaclava that reveals the signature three-stripes, top-to-toe adidas tracksuits and laced-up sneakers, the mysterious cyclist delivers and picks up peculiar packages.

As the journey continues the cyclist is seen pasting posters on walls, displaying all the information needed to get your hands on the unisex collection. As we follow the masked figure through a warehouse rave, the masked figure reveals herself to be a young woman.

When the collection launches in New York on July 29, customers will be able to text a number to make their orders and it will be delivered shortly after by a courier dressed in the collection – just like the film. The collection launches globally on August 5, keep on the look out for posters with more info.

Watch the film below