Isabella Rossellini and her son front fashion campaign

In case you hadn’t realised, it’s campaign season. And while most decided to go down the route of amped up glamour – Jeremy Scott, Versace and Saint Laurent, for example – New York brand Sies Marjan decided to go in a wholesome direction. Dare we say 90s-era United Colours of Benetton vibes?

Taking to the Hamptons with iconic photographer Bruce Weber, the sun-soaked images have a realness you can’t help but smile at. The campaign focuses on a cast that includes actress Isabella Rossellini and her son Roberto, modelling legend Sasha Pivovarova with her daughter, and model couple Lexi Boling and Ben Allen.

“He makes people look like legends; he shows the humanity in the legendary,” said creative director Sander Lak about Weber’s image making talents. Of course, it helps when you have living legends like Rossellini – known for her appearance in films like David Lynch’s Wild at Heart, as well as on countless covers for Vogue.

In addition to the images, there is also the announcement that the New York brand will be branching out into menswear for the first time. Inspired by Lak’s personal style, it includes velvet cord shirts, metallic jackets and satin trousers in the same colours as the womenswear collection. The menswear capsule will be available online from November.