Watch Raf Simonsâ€™ Blade Runner-esque Chinatown show

At the start of the month, Raf SimonsÂ took a trip downtown from Calvin KleinÂ HQ to present his SS17 collection in NYCâ€™s Chinatown. With the show taking place in the muggy alleyways under the Brooklyn Bridge, it all felt very Blade Runner â€“Â helped along by the neon lights casting a glow on the wet streets, and the hanging lanterns designed by Peter Saville. As for the clothes, models took to the runway in shiny waterproofs, face-obscuring hat-scarf combos, and futuristic LED badges flashing out phrases like I STILL GET A THRILL. One final detail? They were carrying umbrellas, some of them tattered and falling to pieces as if torn by the wind.

Bureau Betak â€“Â the legendary production company behind every must-see show and set from Rafâ€™s Calvin Klein debut to those Dior hot air balloonsÂ â€“ were called in to creatively coordinate the evening. To document proceedings, they tapped a group of undisclosed young directors to work as part of their Bureau Future studio,Â shooting the show. Watch the full film below, and head to @dazedfashionÂ for a directorâ€™s cut.Â

@bureaubetakÂ |Â @bureaufuture