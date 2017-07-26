Collier Schorr shoots new Diesel Black Gold ad

Dazed photographer Collier Schorr has teamed up with Diesel Black Gold to shoot the brand’s AW17 campaign.

Capturing models Kiki Willems and Jordy Gerritsma, Schorr’s images fuse her studio portrait style with the urban, utilitarian and 90s reminiscent collection.

An art photographer as well as a fashion one, the Brooklyn-based Schorr’s success derives from her vivid portraits of adolescents. “I personally admire Collier’s work both as an artist and a photographer, especially because of her direct and honest approach to her subjects,” said Diesel Black Gold Creative Director Andreas Melbostad. “It was such an honor and a pleasure to work with her on these fall 2017 images, which I wanted to capture and convey a sense of cool ease.”

The high-end sister label to Diesel, Diesel Black Gold was launched in 2008. Under the direction of Melbostad, it held its first co-ed show of menswear and womenswear in Milan in June as part of the brand’s evolving strategy. “We felt Milan is having a nice moment right now – there is a good energy there, it’s getting a little bit more dynamic,” he told us last year.

