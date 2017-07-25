Y/Project shoots friends, family & interns for new campaign

Parisian brand Y/Project – designed by Glenn Martens – is continuing on its own path in fashion. Following the win of this year’s Andam Prize last month, the brand has released its AW17 campaign.

Rather than being shot over a day or two, the images were created over the course of nearly three months in a number of different locations around the globe. From the Parisian suburbs to New York, as well as the brand’s atelier, Martens wanted the images to be linked in a more subtle way than just being shot in the same place at the same time. “Y/Project celebrates individuality,” he said. “The campaign is a reflection of our ideology. It’s all about individuals and moments.”

Like the eclectic collection, the casting for the campaign was also diverse and featured friends, family members – even interns from the Y/Project team. Dressed in the oversized garments that often feature dramatic ruffles, the images were photographed by Arnaud Lajeunie and styled by Ursina Gysi. The trio wanted to explore the idea of elasticity in an industry that can often be rigid in its traditions. Martens was even happy to compromise when clashing schedules didn’t allow him to be on set in New York.

“The images are so different from each other, although they do belong together,” said photographer Lajeunie, explaining how the backdrop can go from a pair lounging on a sofa in Paris, to a car with a herd of elephants just outside of the window.

Martens is keen to continue to adapt the concept as the brand evolves, so who knows where it might go next?

View the full campaign in the gallery above