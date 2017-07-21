Vetements chooses heap of old clothes for window display

If there is one rule with Vetements, it is to always expect the unexpected. For its window at New York department store Saks, it chose to ditch the regular set-up of mannequins dressed in the label’s clothing and instead go with a pile of old clothes. And in case you were wondering, no, they’re not Vetements.

More than just a gimmick, there is a charitable reason behind the concept. All of the clothing is either donated by the store’s employees or old stock and will be continually added to each day. When the project ends on August 10, the entire pile will be donated to RewearAble – a green programme promoting sustainability through the recycling of clothing.

The Parisian label already shook up the industry with the recent announcement that it would be ditching the runway for alternative presentations. While that might be a step too far for other brands, it won’t likely be long before others decide to overhaul their formulaic strategies.