Exclusive: archive Vans revived for second Alyx collab

If you didn’t manage to get your hands on the first Alyx x Vans collaboration released earlier this year, you’ll be pleased to hear that they are partnering again on a second collection.

“Vans are timeless shoes that I know I will like for years to come,” Alyx’s creative director Matthew Williams told Dazed. By teaming up again with the cult skate footwear brand, he was able to play with ideas and styles he didn’t get to the first time around. “I spent a lot of time researching styles I felt fit well with my brand,” he said. With an archive that spans over 50 years, Williams wanted to bring back silhouettes that he loved when he was younger, and haven’t been sold in stores in the last decade.

Modelling in the lookbook is cool New York teen and frontwoman of Pretty Sick, Sabrina Fuentes. Hanging around her hometown, she wears the new collection that includes a high-top, an updated classic with a thicker tread sole and of course the style you’d probably associate most with skaters. They even thought about the small details like the Alyx branded laces – one type with shiny lurex threaded inside – and a convertible heel, made for all those Vans wearers out there who constantly step on the back of their shoes when putting them on.

The most important thing for Williams was to stay true to the history of Vans. More about curation than creation, he doesn’t hesitate to admit, “selfishly it’s simply all the styles I want to wear!”

Alyx x Vans is available online from July 27th and in-store from July 29th