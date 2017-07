Harley Weir shoots M.I.A and Tony Ward for new HUGO campaign

Forget one or two campaign stars – HUGO by Hugo Boss has enlisted eleven creatives to showcase its AW17 collection.

Shot by photographer Harley Weir, the group includes creatives from music, film, fashion and art. M.I.A returns to make her second appearance for the brand alongside cult male model Tony Ward, actor Jamie Campbell Bower and social media stars Lisa and Lena. Not to mention a whole host of models like Paul Hameline, Manami Kinoshita and the legendary Jamie Bochert.

The backdrop for the images is an old fairground in California, chosen to complement the clothing that took inspiration from David Lynch’s twisted take on Americana via Crazy Clown Time, Twin Peaks and Wild at Heart.

In addition to the campaign images, there are also some accompanying videos to further showcase the talents’ personalities. M.I.A talks about why she is into the colour orange at the moment and Ward gets into character, playing the part of a circus performer. Elsewhere Hameline describes a man who likes 18th century furniture and wears leopard print slippers, while skater and model Olan Prenatt gets very acquainted with his girlfriend – via their tongues.

Head to the gallery above to see the full campaign