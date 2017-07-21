Harley Weir shoots M.I.A and Tony Ward for new HUGO campaign

Forget one or two campaign stars â€“Â HUGOÂ by Hugo Boss has enlisted eleven creatives to showcase its AW17 collection.

Shot by photographer Harley Weir,Â the group includes creatives from music, film, fashion and art. M.I.AÂ returns to make her second appearance for the brand alongside cult male model Tony Ward, actor Jamie Campbell BowerÂ and social media stars Lisa and Lena. Not to mention a whole host of models likeÂ Paul Hameline,Â Manami KinoshitaÂ and the legendary Jamie Bochert.

The backdrop for the images is an old fairground in California, chosen to complement the clothing that took inspiration from David Lynchâ€™s twisted take on Americana via Crazy Clown Time, Twin Peaks and Wild at Heart.

In addition to the campaign images, there are also some accompanying videos to further showcase the talentsâ€™ personalities. M.I.A talks about why she is into the colour orange at the moment and Ward gets into character, playing the part of a circus performer. Elsewhere Hameline describes a man who likes 18th century furniture and wears leopard print slippers, while skater and model Olan PrenattÂ gets very acquainted with his girlfriend â€“ via their tongues.Â

