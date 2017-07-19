Kylie Jenner is the face of the new Balmain x Beats collab

While collaborations mostly bring together two fashion brands, sometimes they can cross industries too. Launching today is one of those collaborations, pairing Parisian fashion house Balmain with Dr Dre’s audio giant, Beats.

Like most, creative director Olivier Rousteing is a huge fan of music and takes a lot of inspiration from it when designing. He sees fashion and music as inseparable and as he boldly puts it, “the best of music can only be paired with the best in design.” The perfect match then. The headphones are available in two styles in khaki or gold, and each comes with a matching coloured Balmain plaque-adorned case.

For the campaign, Rousteing has enlisted Balmain Army member Kylie Jenner as the star and face of the collection. Appearing in a jungle setting in a skintight green dress from the SS17 collection and a gold pair of the headphones. Fashion fans will remember that the catwalk for the same collection resembled a jungle too. And if that were not enough to entice you, Rousteing has also released a playlist with Apple alongside the launch that features hits by those you might expect – Britney, Rihanna and J-Lo.

Of course, Balmain is not the first fashion brand to branch out into musical accessories. Dolce & Gabbana released its own version for its AW15 collection. You will probably be more familiar with Rihanna’s pair, gold and jewel-encrusted they doubled up as a crown. Don’t worry though, you won’t have to fork out £5,500 for the Balmain pair as prices start at around £200.

Balmain x Beats are available now at online and in-store