Gallery 909: making a subcultural space for the internet gen

Taking its name from a Russian performance art group that would stage and film secret art pieces in forests to defy strict communist oppression, “Collective Actions” translates this spirit of creative activism to this century, riffing off the uniforms of the musicians and artists that surround him. Presented in a catalogue like those of his design heroes Margiela and Kawakubo – this is Watts’ way of doing what he considers the ultimate responsibility of a designer – “not only to produce fashion, but to produce culture.” Here, we talk to him about establishing subcultures in the Internet generation and how Gallery 909 is a part of this.

His latest offering, titled “Collective Actions” is a testament to this. Building on the collective energy of brands like Vetements and Comme des Garçons , Watts is making good on his aim from the start – to design Gallery 909 as its own world – shooting his own fashion films and bringing together collaborators and friends including Gosha’s DJ, Butt Techno. This “sense of community” has always been at the heart of what Watts does, but it’s become more personal to him with the way world politics seems hell-bent on division at the moment. “Everyone just wants to belong, you know? That’s what skate brands and more urban brands are doing so well – because people just want to belong to some type of clique, some type of community, some type of world,” Watts observes. “So Gallery 909 is definitely something I’ve always wanted to emphasise this in: people really being able to feel Gallery 909 – feel like they’re part of something bigger.”

Gallery 909 is more than just a design label. “I always wanted it to be a space,” designer and founder Scott Watts tells us, explaining the thinking behind the name. “When you think of ‘gallery’, you never know what to expect...so I tried to use that as a foundation, a space of continuing to recreate, to be a performance in itself.” The collections reflect this thinking. “I really don’t have a single definition,” Watts says of his aesthetic, emphasising instead a process of “just recreating and always reflecting off of my surroundings.” Whether this be the “utopian, futuristic-type silhouettes” of his earlier seasons, or philosophical ideas like Futurism or states of flux – “I wanted it to be always on the cusp of reinventing and recreating itself.”

How did you get to creating Gallery 909?

Scott Watts: I was studying computers and technology before I started studying fashion but this was more in my teen years, before I graduated. While I was studying technology, I was doing all the software work and with that, it’s all about appearance. It’s all about turning code into imagery. So I was studying imagery, and some of the most expressive imagery I came across was fashion imagery and photography. That sparked my interest and made me really want to find out more about fashion.

Your work has been described as quite futuristic before – has this background in technology affected how you design?

Scott Watts: Earlier on, for sure. In the earlier stages, I was really just working on the raw ideas and trying to really deliver image-worthy material more so than actual garments that could be work. As time goes on and the collections start to span out, I’m able to stretch these ideas. I don’t necessarily gain all my inspiration from the future, but the silhouettes I like to play with – I guess you could look at it as a utopian futuristic-type silhouette as far as the skirts and the materials I like to play with, but I always like to bring something new to the table.

Gallery 909 – I didn’t want it to be tied to just one box, whether it be this futuristic label itself, or a ready-to-wear or avant-garde label. I wanted it to be always on the cusp of reinventing itself. And have a sense of community – I’ve always been a fan of designers who create a sense of community in their clothing, whether it be Jacquemus or Comme des Garçons. Just the way they’re able to embody a language – amongst their clothing, amongst their content – that almost seems world-like when you take time to immerse yourself in their work.

“I’m really just trying to establish a language in every form – from design all the way to culture and community, music and performance, and so on” – Scott Watts

Yes, there’s so much talk about us not really having a definitive subculture in our generation, just an amalgamation of what came before because of the internet and having all these different references at our fingertips. Do you think Gallery 909 represents this kind of alternative collage of subcultures?

Scott Watts: Definitely – just the people I collaborate with, especially for this most recent fall/winter collection. I’m really just bringing these things together. Like, we had a presentation in the Lower East Side where we debuted a film shot six weeks prior in upstate New York. We made CDs, pamphlets and had a couple of DJs preview some tracks, as well as collaborating with Gosha’s DJ, Butt Techno on some of the garments. I really tried to focus on community and bring people in so everybody can put their own spin on things and there can be content for everyone in that sense. I’m really just trying to establish a language in every form – from design all the way to culture and community, music and performance, and so on.

How does social media and internet culture factor into this in your opinion?

Scott Watts: It’s good and bad. It’s helped independent designers and companies really get their message out there, because you used to have to go to all these great lengths. It was really a risk having a company if you didn’t have all the marketing to put it on the right people, in the right places to be seen. Now, it’s really up to the designers – if your work is good and you can project it in the right light, then the right people will find it.

The reason it’s a disadvantage is because, again, everything is so fast. Everything can get super-saturated, so it’s really hard to find quality. The whole concept of fast fashion, it’s also just like fast concepts. Nobody really wants to indulge anymore. If you do, you have to really keep it A-B-C simple in terms of content. Think of Gosha – the concept is deep-rooted in culture so it’s unforced, but on the surface level it works because it’s about skaters. Same thing with Vetements – it’s underground, it’s urban, it’s Paris.

Most of the stars right now – the people really pushing the culture forward – still have a simplicity behind their ideas, so I want to simplify but, at the same time, still have that foundation of authenticity.

“I feel like, as a designer, you have a responsibility not only to produce fashion, but to produce culture” – Scott Watts

Yes, I think authenticity is what really resonates right now in fashion, especially in this post-truth kind of world. Has fashion as activism affected your own work?

Scott Watts: I feel like, as a designer, you have a responsibility not only to produce fashion, but to produce culture. To help contribute something that can help open a lane or perspective, you know? If everything is wiped away today – everybody just goes bankrupt, or the world goes to war and fashion just becomes irrelevant two years from now, and you think back on who was hot in fashion and why – you’re going to think Raf, Gosha, Vetements.

We live in a world where clothing doesn’t really matter in a sense – people are really buying the ideas or energy behind it. Like, you’re buying a Vetements coat because of that Vetements energy, same for Balenciaga and even Martine Rose – you feel that London energy and you’re buying it for that. There are definitely aspects – maybe the tone of the way I shoot things – that definitely reflects the way I see the world now. It’s not so much about America’s current state – more that, at one point, I felt like everything was on the edge. Showing that in my work is the most honest way, I think, and this is one of my most honest bodies of work in the sense of just pure emotion.

How did your fashion film fit into this process?

Scott Watts: For this one, I was inspired by this group called “Collective Actions” who did performance art in 1950s Russia, when it was still very strict and kind of illegal to do anything creative. They would organise these events deep out into the woods in this remote part of Russia, invite five or ten people, perform and document it all. When I saw that, it really inspired by just through them being a collective and having that much unity when things weren’t even popular – to still go out there and perform still.

Any advice for designers wanting to do the same kind of thing as you?

Scott Watts: Know your terrain – that’s really the best advice I can give. Just knowing where you are and how you have to play the field. I really had to adjust to my ecosystem – I can’t play the lion if I’m in a swamp – I have to play an alligator, you know?