Your bookshelf needs this definitive new Dior book

Itâ€™s all happening for DiorÂ right now. 2017 marks the houseâ€™s 70th anniversary year, and itâ€™s shaping up to be a busy one â€“ as well as all the usual campaign releases and star-studded fashion shows, the brand opened an incredible (and enormous) exhibition of couture at the MusÃ©e des Arts DÃ©coratifs. Last night in London, Dior celebrated the release of another project: a new book documenting over 180 collections from the past seven decades.

With an introduction and designer biographies by Alexander Fury, Dior Catwalk: The Complete CollectionsÂ details every couture show from 1947 to 2017 as well as ready-to-wear starting with John Galliano in 1996. It covers the houseâ€™s historic beginnings (the 1947Â New Look, the invention of the famous H, A and Y lines), the drama (the rise of the 21-year-old Yves Saint Laurent, thrown into the spotlight after his bossâ€™s death in 1957) and the designersÂ â€“ all the way up to Raf SimonsÂ andÂ Maria Grazia Chiuri.Â

The highlight, though? It has to be the 250+ pages dedicated to Galliano. Sets donâ€™t get more iconic than the Diorient Express train (AW98 Couture), and Pat McGrathâ€™s beauty looks deserve an entire book of their own. As for the clothes â€“ from the neon silk of the Matrix collection (AW99 Couture) to the twisted sexuality of Freud or Fetish (AW00 Couture) and the extravagant, Japanese-inspired fairy tale of Madame Butterfly (SS07 Couture) itâ€™s fashion at its most theatrical and extravagant.

The book is published by Thames and Hudson â€“ fashion fans may remember the release of a Chanel editionÂ last year, which contained every collection by Karl Lagerfeld.Â We can only hope more are on the way.

Dior Catwalk: The Complete Collections is out now