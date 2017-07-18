Jamie Hawkesworth previews J.W.Anderson x Uniqlo collab

If there is a trend at the moment, it isn’t polka dots or the colour yellow, but rather collaborations. The pairing of two brands to share their expertise and create buzzy limited edition collections often has fans queuing for hours to get their hands on it. The latest joining of creatives came today in the form of J.W.Anderson x Uniqlo, who previewed the collection they created.

The collection is almost a continuation of Anderson’s SS18 menswear collection, that he presented earlier this month in Florence for Pitti Uomo. While he described that collection as, “a fetishisation of basics” he explained that the collaboration with Uniqlo was the “concept of reducing British classics.” And who better for the job than the Northern Irish designer who joked, “I have possibly one of the biggest consumers of Uniqlo over the years, it’s all I wear.”

The 33-piece collection is made up of both menswear and womenswear with trench coats, Fair Isle knits and staple cotton shirts as well as puffy tote bags. While Anderson took care of the design side, Uniqlo brought their expert knowledge of functional fashion like the stripy scarves with HeatTech to keep you warm in the winter.

For the accompanying campaign images, Jamie Hawkesworth – who often shoots the campaigns for both J.W.Anderson and Loewe – was chosen. The images see models dressed in the updated classics like the tartan puffer coat and ruffled denim skirt. Eager fans won’t have long to wait for the collection’s debut, it launches in stores on September 19th. No doubt customers will be enticed by the design just as much as the affordable price tags.

