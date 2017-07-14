The must-see campaigns of the season so far

Campaign season is upon us, with designers dropping new collection imagery daily. While a fair few are still to be released into the world, others have racked up more articles, shares and virtual likes than you can count. Some of our favourites of the season so far? Miu Miu’s rainbow girl gang, transported in technicolour to the hazy scenes of New Orleans is certainly up there, shot by Alasdair McLellan and styled by the one and only Katie Grand. Jaden Smith (and his dreads) are back in business as a face of Louis Vuitton, while Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan and director Pedro Almodóvar win as the most unexpected campaign stars, thanks to their surprise turns for Dior Homme and Prada. Of course, Clare Waight Keller’s Givenchy debut deserves some love – Steven Meisel lenses her cat-themed teaser before her house debut in September. Finally, shout out to Raf Simons and Willy Vanderperre – for shooting a campaign that doesn’t actually feature any models.

