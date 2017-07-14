The must-see campaigns of the season so far

From Miu Miu’s New Orleans adventure to Givenchy’s cat-themed teaser

FashionGallery
Miu Miu AW17 campaign
Miu Miu AW17 campaignPhotography Alasdair McLellan
The best AW17 campaigns
Zayn x Versus AW17 campaign
Bella x Versus AW17 campaign
Louis Vuitton AW17 campaign
Louis Vuitton AW17 campaign
Dior AW17 campaign
Dior AW17 campaign

Campaign season is upon us, with designers dropping new collection imagery daily. While a fair few are still to be released into the world, others have racked up more articles, shares and virtual likes than you can count. Some of our favourites of the season so far? Miu Miu’s rainbow girl gang, transported in technicolour to the hazy scenes of New Orleans is certainly up there, shot by Alasdair McLellan and styled by the one and only Katie Grand. Jaden Smith (and his dreads) are back in business as a face of Louis Vuitton, while Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan and director Pedro Almodóvar win as the most unexpected campaign stars, thanks to their surprise turns for Dior Homme and Prada. Of course, Clare Waight Keller’s Givenchy debut deserves some love – Steven Meisel lenses her cat-themed teaser before her house debut in September. Finally, shout out to Raf Simons and Willy Vanderperre – for shooting a campaign that doesn’t actually feature any models.

Click through the gallery above to see the full selection.

FashionGalleryMiu MiuVersusGivenchyDior HommeChristian DiorLouis Vuittonwilly vanderperre Raf SimonsMSGMJaden SmithSaint LaurentAlexander McQueenMiuccia PradaVersaceBalenciagaSimone RochaWoolrichJeremy ScottMoschino
