NYFW might be getting a lot more public

New York Fashion Week is a big talking point at the moment. Joseph Altuzarra has announced that he’ll be following Proenza Schouler and Rodarte to switch NY for Paris, and the entire schedule has been cut by a day.

The latest news is that IMG, the week’s producer, is taking steps to make the whole affair more accessible to the public. Well, kind of. With a new service called “NYFW: The Experience”, shows will now be open to loyal customers and high-end corporate clients, with a full package including VIP access to the shows, a serviced hospitality suite, and in person contact with the designers and models.

It’s not the first time that designers have opened shows up – or tried to make them more consumer-friendly. Riccardo Tisci and Marina Abramoviç released 800 tickets online to Givenchy’s AW15 show in New York on a first-come, first-served basis, while Tommy Hilfiger has started staging customer-focussed events rather than traditional runways.

Commenting on the turn of events, Mark Shapiro, co-president of IMG, told WWD: "We’ve had incredible demand from brands, designers and people who recognise that NYFW and global fashion weeks are changing and evolving." He continued, "To be able to get a front-row seat to the action is such a unique experience."

He added, "Everyone is wondering what goes into creating fashion week? What is it actually like to be behind the curtain?"

If you’re a big spender, you might get to find out come September...