Baz Luhrmann-directed teaser announces Erdem x H&M collab

Collaborations are creating a lot of buzz at the moment; the joining of two brands to create new, exciting one-off’s that often have queues trailing all the way down the street. While we all recover from the madness of the Louis Vuitton x Supreme pop-up, the latest fashion collaboration was today announced by Erdem and H&M. The Swedish-retailer have teamed up with a number of high fashion brands over the years including Kenzo, Balmain and Maison Martin Margiela, but this year has chosen Erdem Moralioğlu – who is known for his romantic and often floral designs.

We are sure you won’t have long to wait to see what the pieces are, but in the meantime, a teaser has been released created by Romeo + Juliet director Baz Luhrmann. It sees models running through flower-filled gardens dressed in floral print silk pyjamas and leopard print fur coats, no doubt the grounds of a grand mansion somewhere.

Fashions fan will note that this is Moralioğlu’s first time designing menswear – ticking the box for any couples who want to go full out with matching his-n-her’s outfits. The collection will be released officially in stores and online on November 2nd but keep an eye out for further information in the meantime.

Watch the teaser below