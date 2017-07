Charlotte Gainsbourg and Mica get sensual for Saint Laurent

We know that it is one of the seven deadly sins but we can’t help but feel envy when we look at Saint Laurent’s latest video campaign. The main reason being the two stars, model Mica Argaranaz and actress, singer and style icon Charlotte Gainsbourg who dance around in a tunnel filled with flashing lights.

Neither of them strangers to the Parisian house – Arganaraz has walked both shows since Anthony Vaccarello took over and of course, Gainsbourg made her own video debut only a few months ago.

The campaign teaser stays in line with Vaccarello’s new direction for Saint Laurent, the black white video amping up the glam-but-grunge aesthetic of his clothes. Of course, our jealousy is amplified even more by the fact that Arganaraz and Gainsbourg are both dressed in a number of sparkling outfits from the AW17 collection. Yes, that includes those glittering shrug boots that Rihanna wore post-show.

We wouldn’t blame anyone for doing whatever it takes to join their girl gang. We want in too.