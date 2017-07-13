Charlotte Gainsbourg and Mica get sensual for Saint Laurent

Exclusive: Watch the duo dance around in the glittering AW17 collection

We know that it is one of the seven deadly sins but we canâ€™t help but feel envy when we look at Saint Laurentâ€™s latest video campaign. The main reason being the two stars,Â model Mica ArgaranazÂ and actress, singer and style icon Charlotte GainsbourgÂ who dance around in a tunnel filled with flashing lights.

Neither of them strangers to the Parisian house â€“ Arganaraz has walked both shows since Anthony VaccarelloÂ took over and of course, Gainsbourg made her own video debutÂ only a few months ago.Â 

The campaign teaser stays in line with Vaccarelloâ€™s new direction for Saint Laurent, the black white video amping up the glam-but-grunge aesthetic of his clothes. Of course, our jealousy is amplified even more by the fact that Arganaraz and Gainsbourg are both dressed in a number of sparkling outfits from the AW17 collection. Yes, that includes those glittering shrug boots that Rihanna woreÂ post-show.

We wouldnâ€™t blame anyone for doing whatever it takes to join their girl gang. We want in too.Â 

