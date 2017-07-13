Christopher Kane has a knack for creating funny footwear. Shoes with humour. There were those heels from last season’s show with the foam still attached as if they had been freshly removed from the box, and then, of course, those bedazzled Crocs from SS17.

Whether you love or loathe them, Kane wants you to know that he doesn’t really care – they’re here for good. “I’ve always been a fan of the iconic Crocs Clog. I like that they are perceived by some to be quite ‘ugly’ and not at all feminine or designed to flatter,” he said. He loves them so much that he has collaborated again with the footwear brand to create a new limited edition collection – available to buy now.

Fans of the gem covered and fur-lined versions will be sad to hear that they haven’t been revived, but the good news is that there is now a new style to lust over. Inspired by the Scottish designer’s pre-fall collection, the shoes come in a variety of colours in tiger print with ostrich feather and metallic flower adornments. To finish, they are emblazoned with the brand’s signature ‘K’.

The collection will not be sold again once they’re all gone, so if you didn’t get your hands on a pair before – this might be your only chance.