Iconic fashion boutique colette to close after 20 years

Today, everyone‘s favourite Parisian boutique colette shocked us all by announcing that it will close this December. We are obviously still trying to process. “As all good things must come to an end, after twenty wonderful years, colette should be closing its doors on December 20th of this year,” the boutique said on its Instagram. The statement goes on to explain that Colette Roussaux, co-founder of the store, is ready to retire – of course, “colette cannot exist without Colette.”

At the boutique’s 20th anniversary in March, Roussaux’s daughter Sarah Andelman – creative director, purchasing manager, and another all-round genius – responded to speculation about the future of colette, “Every year, people ask us how long we plan to go on. We are always searching for newness, discovering new designers and launching new talents, so there is no reason to give up. If suddenly there were nothing interesting left anywhere, we would reconsider, but fortunately something cool comes along every day.”

Dazed has a lot of fond memories of the boutique over the 20 years it has been a fashion landmark (we even launched some special edition t-shirts there), and like many others will be sad to see it go. According to the statement, negotiations are under way with Saint Laurent to take over the space. So it will be in safe hands. Thankfully, until closing day, Colette will continue to renew itself each week with the most desirable products in fashion, music and art. So don’t waste another minute and get shopping before it closes.