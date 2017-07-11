Alexander McQueen heads to Icelandic beach for new campaign

There seems to be a common theme running through Alexander McQueen’s womenswear campaigns – dramatic landscapes. There was the SS17 campaign that saw Vittoria Ceretti frolocking in sand dunes, or the season before which transported Mica Arganaraz to the Shetland Isles. For AW17, the British brand has switched the heat of the desert for the chill of Iceland.

Shot by British photographer and Dazed contributor Jamie Hawkesworth, the images feature Dazed 100’s Rianne Von Rompaey dressed in the collection inspired by Cornwall and paganism. So inspired, in fact, that creative director Sarah Burton took the whole design team there to get inspired. The photographs themselves seem to contrast two sets, juxtapositioning between the internal and the external, the rugged and the romantic, monochrome and colour.

According to Burton, she and Hawkesworth share “a mutual love for British nature and wildlife,” making it no surprise that this is his third consecutive campaign for the house. Keep an eye out for which far-flung location they choose for next season.