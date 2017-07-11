Just Cavalli’s hazy, romantic AW17 campaign

Roberto Cavalli knows the power of an image. If we asked you the first thing that comes to your mind when we say “Cavalli”, you would probably reply: “Beyoncé”. And you’d imagine her in the video for “Hold Up” wearing that yellow, off-the-shoulder, gypsy dress with a baseball bat in hand. A good choice, but it will most likely be usurped by Just Cavalli (the brand’s younger sister) following the release of its AW17 campaign.

Who better to get on board to creatively direct and produce the images, than our very own Dazed Media Studio? Romantically hazy, they see a gang of young models – including Noemie Abigail, Myrthe Bolt and Finnlay Davis – hanging out dressed in the AW17 collection. The clothes themselves live up to the younger, cooler vibe of the brand with an eclectic mix of ensembles that everyone will find something they’ll want to get their hands on.

Sensual pussy bow blouses and floral dresses with lace panels are contrasted with leather jackets and gold fringed bags. Cavalli’s signature animal prints appear too, in ruffled leopard dresses with matching print handbags and as striking shirts for the boys.

Don’t let the dreamy images fool you though, this is reality. And could be for you too, so join the models in the Cavalli gang – it isn’t just for Beyoncé.