Clare Waight Keller teases debut with Givenchy cat collars

While it may feel like it was much longer ago, it was only in March that Clare Waight Keller – previously at the helm of Chloe – was announced as the first female creative director of Givenchy. As the industry waits for her debut collection during the SS18 womenswear shows in Paris, she has today unveiled a teaser campaign titled Transformation Seduction.

The black and white portraits photographed by Steven Meisel give a vibe of sexuality and purity, amplified by the half-clothed models who all appear with feline friends. And in case you were wondering, yes they are all wearing Givenchy-branded collars that will be available for purchase. As for the clothes, the male models Elias Bouremah and Kolton Bowen are pictured lounging solely in tuxedo pants; their female counterparts Saffron Vadher and Meghan Roche are similarly relaxed, wearing only sexy, lace tops.

As well as Waight Keller’s first collection, there will be another first at the SS18 show on October 1st. The designer – who previously only designed womenswear – will be showing menswear and womenswear together, new for her and for LVMH who have never had a brand under their group present both collections together. “To me, Givenchy is a world where women and men alike are strong, stoic and mysterious,” Waight Keller told the New York Times.

Fans of the Parisian house will most certainly agree, and will no doubt be counting down the days until the brand’s new chapter.