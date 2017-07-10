Molly Goddard reimagines archive for V&A show

2017 has already been a big year for Molly Goddard. The British designer – known for her oversized, tulle dresses – was one of eight finalists for the recent LVMH Prize. Not to mention she picked up the award for British Emerging Talent at the Fashion Awards too. Her success continues, last week showcased as the latest designer at the V&A’s annual Fashion in Motion show – an ongoing catwalk series hosted by the museum.

Joining the likes of Grace Wales Bonner, Kenzo, Vivienne Westwood and Gareth Pugh – who have all had shows in the past – Goddard presented her collection in the new Sainsbury Gallery. The set for the show space was created by Goddard and her mother Sarah Edwards. At one end of the room was a table set for a tea party, and at the other a giant, ornate bed. As the show went on models took to the table – and piled on the bed – chatting and having fun, watching as the show went on.

The collection itself was a reinterpretation of Goddard’s archive – even looks from her first BA collection she created at Central Saint Martins. There were familiar dresses like the oversized blue gown that looked like a giant flower and reimagined pieces where trains of dresses were embroidered with flowers. In addition to the archive, there were also new pieces created specifically for the collection.

Floral print satin and bell-shaped short dresses were Goddard’s way of paying homage to the space that has inspired her for years. “The V&A is a place I grew up loving and return to for inspiration time and again,” she said. Elsewhere, there were welcome additions to the designer’s growing skillset – sequin leggings, crochet dresses layered over rainbow knits, waxed tote bags with portrait-like prints.

Following the show, it is clear that even as a young designer Goddard has a fast-growing archive with a strong visual identity placing her at the forefront of British womenswear. As it continues to evolve and she takes it in a new direction, we cannot see what her next collection will hold.