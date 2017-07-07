See vintage Margiela at NY’s #FashionPorn pop-up
Over 300 pieces of rare Margiela, Balenciaga, Helmut Lang and Raf will be up for grabs
From tomorrow, vintage obsessives can get their mitts on rare pieces of Margiela, Helmut Lang and Raf Simons. Opening Ceremony has teamed up with Byronesque – Gill Linton’s app that links fashion vultures to vintage wares from the biggest designers – for “Oporning Ceremony”, the second #FashionPorn pop-up after Byronesque held a similar event in Paris. Over 300 pieces will be for sale, including rare Helmut Lang, Raf Simons and Balenciaga.
The OC flagship in New York will also have a secret room dedicated to only Margiela, featuring pieces from 90s/00s runway collections. Adam Thorpe and Joe Hunter’s cult label Vexed Generation, regarded as Britain’s answer to Helmut Lang, is opening their archives for the first time. As part of the sale, certain pieces will be dropping throughout the pop-up’s run: various Balenciaga pieces designed by Nicolas Ghesquière (1997-2012); Helmut Lang’s horse hair sandals (2004); Raf Simons’ New Order / Peter Saville parka (AW2003-04); and Raf Simons’ plastic poncho (AW2002-03).
Special Margiela items include: semi Couture apron (SS1997); semi Couture vest with shoulder pads (SS1997); duvet coat (AW1999-00); glove top (SS2001); L’Incognito sunglasses (SS2008). Regardless of whether or not you’ve got the cash, these items will be a treat for anyone to clutch to their bosom in real life.
“This is perhaps the best collection we’ve ever had,” says Gill Linton, CEO and editor-in-chief of Byronesque. “The 90s was the last time fashion was at its most creative and, while that’s starting to change, we still think it’s essential to uphold the creative defiance of these important vintage designers and the culture they created. When I met Humberto (Leon, cofounder of Opening Ceremony), I knew we’d found our spirit animal.”
Byronesque’s #FashionPorn pop-up runs from July 8-23 at Opening Ceremony in New York
