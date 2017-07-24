New Balance celebrates made in America style in LA

Chances are, when you think of being young and carefree in America, you think of LA. Home of Venice Beach, West Coast gangsta rap and Hollywood (duh) – the city has produced some of the most recognisable touchstones of American culture and style over the years. So it’s no surprise that New Balance – famously made in America – are introducing the new 990v4 sneaker to the world via the city that is synonymous with the American Dream.

Shot by born-and-bred Venice Beach photographer Daniel Regan and art directed and styled by Sam Jarou, this is LA from an authentically homegrown perspective. Starring friend and local artist Short Dogg, alongside a Cali teen appropriately called Cailie, the images were intended to keep it as real as possible, in an ode to how locals really dress. Each of them pairs the new style (which ties perfectly with the rising dadcore trend) with classic looks of staple denim and shirts that are a testament to the timeless style of the city’s youth.

Beyond the Valley Girl stereotypes, “a lot of people out there are very real,” says Jarou – and these photos were the pair’s way of paying tribute to that. Still sun-drenched, but refreshingly candid, they celebrate the attitude of the people that really embody LA’s spirit – driving around, standing against impossibly blue skies, or in one of the city’s many record shops.

Check out the full series in the gallery above.