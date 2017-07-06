Bouchra Jarrar reportedly leaving Lanvin

Fashion, as an industry, is often a confusing one to keep up with â€“ especially with all the moves on the schedule. Not to mention the fact that creative directors seem to change so often itâ€™s almost becomeÂ a game of musical chairs. A very chic version, albeit.Â

This year alone, we have seen Riccardo TisciÂ leave GivenchyÂ to be replaced byÂ ChloÃ©â€™s Clare Waight Keller. The latterâ€™s replacement, Natacha Ramsay-Levi, will present her first collection during the womenâ€™s SS18 shows in September. Elsewhere, Paul Surridge joinedÂ Roberto Cavalli after Peter Dundas left to start his own label. And letâ€™s not forget Justin Oâ€™Shea, who left BrioniÂ last year after staging only one runway show. Confused yet? Us too.

The latest news is that Bouchra JarrarÂ will reportedly be leaving LanvinÂ after two seasons. The French designer whoÂ came into the role of artistic director last year, replaced Alber ElbazÂ who had been at the helm for 14 years. During her short time at Lanvin, the flowing, chiffon dresses she favoured were not as popular as Elbazâ€™s artfully draped eveningwear and earlier this year she admitted in an interviewÂ with South China Post that she was struggling.

According to WWD, negotiations have begun to finalise the process and could be confirmed by the end of the week. It is unknown what Jarrar will do following her departure, but it is likely she will revive her own couture label that she originally shuttered to focus on her role at Lanvin.