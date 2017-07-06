So augmented reality sneakers are here

Technology and trainers are, independently, both pretty good for very different reasons. Regardless of their indidivual greatness, though, the combination of the two was always destined to be just a bit shit. Of course, as we as a society move towards making everything in our lives as smart as it can be (which is not necessarily a bad thing), it was only natural that fashion would be next. We just love to meddle! And would you believe it: Mashable reports that Japanese footwear company Onitsuka Tiger have teamed up with label Anrealage to produce what could be, “the first pair of augmented reality sneakers in the world”.

WHAT IS IT?



Well, it’s normal shoes, right, but then (according to Mashable) you look at them through your phone and you see the Anrealage logo pop out over your shoe (one at a time) as music by Japanese band Sakanaction plays.

HOW DOES IT WORK?



With an app that you scan your shoes with. That takes up 300MB for a function that will at best impress one person but more likely will amuse you for five minutes. Like Pokémon Go but less nostalgic and more sad and empty.

WHAT DO THE SHOES LOOK LIKE?



They’re black and white, have loads of holes in them and a big black bar across them... and look: I’m going to be honest with you. They look like the worst outcome if you were to cross crocs with Yeezys. They look like beach shoes, and they cost a whole lot more for the not-that-impressive novelty of making it look like there’s a logo on your shoes. Please, I beg, just buy some nice shoes that already have a logo on there if that’s what you desire.

WHO’S IT FOR?



I do not care to cast assumptions about anyone, but I cannot imagine anyone other than the worst hypebeast feeling the need to buy this. The shoes are ugly. The AR is useless. I cannot wrap my head around anybody buying them for any reason other than so they can say that they did and to then sell on to someone even worse.

