Iris van Herpen on a decade of fusing fashion and art

Ten years is a pretty significant milestone for any brand – let alone one started when its designer was only a year out of university. With her particular blend of haute couture fashion, technology and art, Iris Van Herpen has spent the last decade establishing herself as not just a designer but as someone who is constantly pushing the boundaries of what clothing can be. Her high-tech creations are often jaw-dropping, as if fantastical illustrations have somehow burst unexpectedly to life – imagine a dress that appears to be made of bubbles, or from the exoskeleton of some mythic creature, and you’re on the right track.

Playing with ideas of wearability and fashion as art, it’s not surprising that Van Herpen’s pieces have found their way into galleries (as well as on the bodies of other avant-gardists, like long-term fan Björk). Currently, 43 of her most stunning pieces are currently on show in Texas, as part of a retrospective called Transforming Fashion at The Dallas Museum of Art. Several also featured in the smash Manus x Machina exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute. “If you see fashion as a garment only, and as a very practical daily thing, then it might be difficult to see my work in depth because it's not relating to that space,” the Dutch designer explains. “But if you can see fashion as a type of art, then I think my work really makes a lot more sense.”

Similarly, her shows aren’t exactly straightforward affairs where the hottest new faces strut down the catwalk and back. Van Herpen has encased models in plastic and invited Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie to have a garment 3D printed on her as she lay on a raised platform. For her 10th anniversary show this week, she took things one step further, inviting a band of musicians, called Between Music, to play. The catch? They were entirely submerged in water. As the audience entered the Cirque d’Hiver show space and took their seats, they passed by a series of large black boxes, covered with sheets. The lights went down, and the sheets were removed – revealing the band suspended in eerily lit tanks. They proceeded to play haunting, uncanny melodies, even singing into microphones which hung in the water.