Did you miss out on the Louis Vuitton x Supreme collabÂ drop? The opening day at the London pop-upÂ â€“ and pretty much every day after â€“ has attracted long lines of teen hypebeasts desperate to get their hands on the red-and-white monogrammed merch. No need to worry if you couldnâ€™t get down to the London pop-up because resellers have taken to eBayÂ posting merch at double, triple and sometimes even ten times the original price.Â

Thatâ€™s right, the collection â€“ which was already bank-breaking â€“ is now worth even more thanks to those who decided to buy with business in mind. Your regular red, box logo hoodie would set you back around Â£700 and a good half a day of your time â€“ eBay will save you the effort for a mere Â£6,185. Even the logo tee â€“ usually priced around Â£350 â€“ is being resold for a ridiculous Â£7,732. Still not convinced? Well, keep in mind that plenty of sellers are advertising free postage. Thank God!

Alternatively, if those prices arenâ€™t looking particularly wallet-friendly, try your luck at the store in the hopes that some stock is still waiting on the shelves. Youâ€™ve got until July 21st, and after that eBay will be your only chance to cop those looks.Â

Louis Vuitton x Supreme pop-up is open from June 30th-July 21st at 180 Strand, WC2R 1EA