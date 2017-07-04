Chanel rebuilds Eiffel Tower for AW17 Couture show

ChanelÂ always goes above and beyond. While previous collections have seen the show space transformed with a rocket, a giant iceberg sculpture, a supermarket and even an airport. This season, the Parisian house paid homage to its roots, recreating the Eiffel Tower in the Grand Palais. The cherry on top came at the end of the show where creative director Karl LagerfeldÂ was awarded the countryâ€™s highest honour by the Mayor of Paris herself. Hereâ€™s what went down... THE SET WAS A GIANT EIFFEL TOWER With the IRL Eiffel Tower visIble through the glass panes of the Grand Palais, the set for this couture show was unsurprisingly large-scale â€“ a giant replica of Parisâ€™s most iconic landmark. Echoing the theme, folding chairs (like those you might enjoy a coffee and a cig on outside a chic little patisserie) formed the seats, with actual gravel making up the floor. We donâ€™t wanna know whoâ€™s going to have to hoover that up.

Photography Lillie Eiger

THE COLLECTION EXPLORED VOLUME Chanel is known for its tweed â€“ and for the AW17 Couture show, there was plenty of it. This season, creative director Karl Lagerfeld experimented with oversized silhouettes and many of the tweed suits that opened the show had rounded, cocoon-like shoulders with nipped in waists. And whoever said hats were just for special occasions, obviously has never bought Chanel, as Lagerfeld created hats for nearly all of the looks in fabric which matched the ensemble.

THE COUTURE BRIDEÂ Previous Couture shows have seen Lily-Rose Depp, Edie CampbellÂ and Mica ArgaÃ±arazÂ play the role of the bride. This season, Camille HurelÂ played the bride and floated above the gravel catwalk in a voluminous gown, trimmed with white rose embroidery. Donâ€™t let that lead you into believing she a shy wallflower, accessorising with those over-the-knee, black, patent boots most of the models wore. Tough, but beautiful.

Photography Lillie Eiger

KARLÂ RECEIVED PARISâ€™ HIGHEST HONOURÂ Forgoing his usual accompaniment â€“ of the seasonâ€™s bride, or his godson Hudson â€“ Lagerfeld made the finale walk alone, sending the message that there is only one King Karl. And nobody else can do it quite like him. If you ever were in doubt, the Mayor of France can clear that up for you. After the show, she presented the designer with a Grand Vermeil medal â€“ the cityâ€™s highest honour for his contribution to fashion at the helm of Chanel for over 30 years. A NEW FRAGRANCE IS GETTING RELEASED Teased on the houseâ€™s Instagram yesterdayÂ was the launch of a new fragrance, Gabrielle Chanel. Details are scant, but it looks to be getting released tonight at what weâ€™re sure will be a very swanky party. The face of the fragrance was announced earlier this year â€“ long time Karl muse and existing face of the brand, Kristen Stewart.