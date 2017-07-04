Tommy Genesis slays Miu Miu show in baby blue romper

With all of the movement on the fashion schedule, sometimes it is hard to keep up with everything that is going on. Currently in Paris are the Couture shows, but last night Miu Miu presented its Resort collection.

In a continuation of the Prada men’s show – that debuted in Milan last month – Miuccia Prada still seemed to be interested in the romper. This was apparent from the show’s opening, where rapper and visual artist Tommy Genesis performed in a sporty, baby blue version. And she wasn’t alone, as the show started following her performance, model after model appeared in similar styles printed with “Miu Miu Club” – often accessorised with visors and fanny packs.

As the show progressed, the rompers became boiler suits embroidered with patches that read “Marilyn” – a nod to Miss Monroe who also appeared on the show’s soundtrack. The racing vibe – driven home (pun intended) by the show’s venue, an automobile club – gave the collection a more tomboyish nature.

But, the playful femininity that Miu Miu is known for remained, seen through floral print jackets, bejewelled collars and colourfully printed fur coats that closed the show. Don’t think that the rompers didn’t appear still though, reimagined more glamorously in satin.

Following the show, the models and VIPs – that included Milla Jovovich and Dazed cover star Elle Fanning – all joined together for a party with Siobhan Bell and model Slick Woods taking care of the DJ sets.