Biggie’s mum is mad about those Kendall & Kylie tees

Where the Jenners go, controversy seems to follow. The pair recently released a series of t-shirts, part of their Kendall + Kylie label, which featured their faces and initials stamped on top of images of musicians including Notorious B.I.G., Ozzy Osbourne and Tupac. Unsurprisingly, people aren’t happy, among them Sharon Osbourne and Biggie’s mum herself, Voletta Wallace.

Taking to Instagram, Wallace let the girls have it. “I am not sure who told Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner that they had the right to do this. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!” According to her, the Jenners did not contact her or anyone at the estate asking to use Biggie’s likeness. Not to mention the fact that Kendall and Kylie have superimposed their own faces over the rapper and slapped an $125 price tag on the tees. There is no word from Tupac’s estate as of yet, but no doubt they’ll be equally unhappy.

There was a quick response from the sisters and their company and the products have since been pulled from the website. Both sisters took to Twitter to apologise for the designs, explaining that they “are huge fans of (the artists’) music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way”.

It’s not the first time Kendall and Kylie have received such backlash. Just a few weeks ago, alleged claims surfaced of Kylie copying an independent label’s designs, and we all know about that Pepsi advert. Kendall commented that she and her sister will “learn from these mistakes”. Only time will tell...