Louis Vuitton x Supreme drops in London TODAY

Didn't we tell you to keep an eye out for news on Londonâ€™s location for the Louis VuittonÂ x SupremeÂ drop?

Supreme super fans had already figured outÂ the pop-up would be located somewhere in the Embankment area and now it has been revealed as 180 Strand â€“ opening today at 10am. And as you can imagine,Â the entire space has been transformed into a giant red and white monogrammed case from the collection â€“ with a matching carpet to boot.Â

Yesterday, the location of pop-ups in Sydney, Tokyo and Beijing were revealedÂ and the Australian store has already had hordes of teenage boys camping outside, eager to get their hands on the collection. Without a doubt, the London location won't be any different but don't worry if you're otherwise engaged today (what else could be more important?!) because the store will be open until July 21st.Â

So, all that is left to do is to get down to the store and get your hands on those all-important items â€“ sell all your possessions, busk, borrow from your mum, do whatever it takes.Â

Louis Vuitton x Supreme pop-up is open from June 30th-July 21st at 180 Strand, WC2R 1EAÂ