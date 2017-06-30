Portraits of Mexico’s City’s creative new wave

You can find creativity anywhere in the world. Just ask Victor Barragán – the 25-year-old designer from Mexico City who lives in NYC and shows at New York Fashion Week. Despite now living far from his roots, he’s not cut himself off from the people back home – and his latest project spotlights six of them. Their jobs may range from designers to architects and photographers, but there’s one thing they all have in common: their creativity, and a desire to use Mexico and its heritage as a place to develop this. In the country’s dense capital city, these people are at the fore of an exciting, vibrant new wave.

So what binds all of these individuals together? Their country, and their city. It’s something each of them nodded to when we spoke to them about the inspiration behind their work. “There is space here to operate around the edges and between the cracks. It’s a big, diverse city,” Bustamante says. For Balthazar, the inspiration for his photography comes from “The simple experience of living here. Things like the history of the city, the buildings, the people, all the culture around us, like parties, art movements.” Of course, it isn’t like CDMX is perfect – “In this city we have a tough economic, social and political reality that we face every day,” admits designer Sánchez, but says that “the immediacy of our surroundings is what makes my ideas and my way of working quite raw.”

As for Barragán, he’s curated this portfolio as a way of showcasing the inspiration he takes from his home of Mexico City in his work – and points to the web as the reason it’s become so much easier collaborate. “The circle in Mexico is growing – the internet is a really good way to collaborate with more people inside Mexico and keep this conversation going in between,” he said. Illustrator Israel, meanwhile, was quick to stress the significance of social media in their creative outlook. “I love working with people – being in touch with them and expressing this is amazing, especially through apps like Instagram.”