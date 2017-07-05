Get a glimpse of NO LEASH, Mykki Blanco’s wild HBA film

“It’s like the American value system of celebrity over morals. That whole entire machine feels like a tabloid and almost voyeuristic in a way.” Mykki Blanco is talking about No Leash, the new short film he stars in, screened in partnership with Dazed for the first time at the Ace Hotel in Shoreditch, last week. It is the morning after the night when we spoke to the rapper, performance artist and activist – and he is still trying to process it all. “The people who worked at the Ace were telling us even though they’ve had queues before, they’ve never had queues all the way down the block.” Produced by New York label Hood By Air and directed by Cody Critcheloe, it’s one wild ride.

It was Critcheloe – the founder of creative musical platform Ssion – who gave Blanco his first big break, casting him for a project called “Bent” shown at the MoMa PS1 in 2011. Critcheloe made contact with Blanco again in 2014, after being commissioned by HBA’s founder Shayne Oliver for a film project. Who better to pick as the star than an artist who has been friends with Oliver since he was a teenager? “I really respect him as an artist, writer, performer,” Critcheloe shared with us. “To me, he’s like the anti-perfect superstar.”

“There are so many hardcore tropes of being an American, and it’s such an American thing to saturate an image or commercial with a brand or logo” – Mykki Blanco

Cast and shot over five days, No Leash was filmed in Kansas City (Missouri, not Kansas), home to Critcheloe for a number of years and chosen for its “queer underbelly”. The perversity of shooting an unapologetically queer, visceral and fucked-up-sexy film in a Midwestern setting is reminiscent of John Waters’ work and his films could easily have been a source of inspiration. The irony didn’t go unnoticed by Blanco either. “These are like really conservative places and Cody has always been able to thrive and make things work there,” he says.

No Leash is more than just another fashion film, but an ambitious, hyperactive comment on modern America. Mostly unscripted, the parts that were came from interviews with people like Courtney Love. “We basically just collaged quotes from Joan Didion, transcripts from the Anna Nicole Smith trial, and supposed last words from famous people before they died,” Critcheloe explained. For Blanco, the film was an ode to his 2014 mixtape Gay Dog Food, which at the time he didn’t have a chance to create any videos for. No Leash was his chance to make up for it, and in twelve minutes it packs in a lot. There’s an impromptu performance of Lady Gaga’s “Judas” (Cody’s favourite scene), gossipy Kansas City moms (Mykki’s favourite) and a monologue at the end about “fucking Chanel” and how fashion is only kept alive by the streets.