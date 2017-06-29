Watch: Raf Simons helped direct The xx’s new video

It would be fair to call Raf Simons’ return to the fashion industry triumphant. Following a short break after leaving Dior, he presented his debut collection as chief creative officer at Calvin Klein in February. Last month, he picked up both the Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year titles at the CFDA Awards – a feat only accomplished once before by Calvin Klein himself. Not to mention he made it onto Time’s 100 Most Influential People list for 2017, with a bio penned by A$AP Rocky. Now, it seems that the Belgian designer is branching out to try his hand in the music industry.

Today, The xx has released the music video for their latest song “I Dare You”, which Simons collaborated on with photographer Alasdair McLellan. As a longstanding fan of the band, the designer saw a connection between some of the band’s previous singles and his work at Calvin Klein so wanted to help create the atmospheric elements in the video.

In addition to lending a creative eye, Simons also helped cast the talent, video with some familiar faces you might recognise. Millie Bobby Brown and Ashton Sanders – both previous Dazed cover stars – make appearances, as well as a few models from the AW17 show and Paris Jackson, who is rumoured to have recently signed a huge deal with Calvin Klein.

Simons’ future in fashion assured, but should he fancy a change of scene, we’re pretty sure he’d find a new calling in the music biz.

Watch the full video below and head to the gallery above for more images