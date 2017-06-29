Kenzo’s all-Asian show made me feel I had a place in fashion

OK, let’s face it – fashion isn’t exactly the best at diverse representation. As an Asian woman working in media – and, within that, fashion too – I’m very often aware of how little I see my experience reflected in what surrounds me on a daily basis. From endless examples of Hollywood whitewashing Asian stories and characters, to the irony of Karlie Kloss, as opposed to an actual Japanese model, dressed as a geisha in what American Vogue plugged as a diverse issue, I’m unfortunately used to the industry I’ve always wanted (and worked hard) to be a part of getting this so wrong – if they even bother to tackle it at all. That’s why, though, when Kenzo’s Humberto Leon and Carol Lim sent out an all-Asian cast onto their catwalk in Paris earlier this week, I couldn’t help but smile despite my cynical heart.

Here, for once, was a shining example of authentic representation in fashion – though Kenzo has always been good at that, to be fair. Collaborating with artists from Lemonade director Kahlil Joseph, to the dream team of filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr, stylist Ib Kamara and photographer Ruth Ossai, who produced their last project – Kenzo has a reputation for representing PoC perspectives in an authentic and celebratory way. The secret? Letting the people with actual lived experience of the culture have the chance to take part and tell their own stories – who knew? Both Asian themselves, it’s unsurprising (but still great) Leon and Lim extended this practice to their SS18 show, which proved diverse representation need not be a ticked-box quota of models of colour, in an industry where ‘diverse’ too often means one or two black models tacked on to meet a percentage.

“Kenzo’s SS18 show was a statement of cultural ownership made by and dedicated to the people it belongs to”

Instead, the real joy and success of Kenzo’s all-Asian cast show lay in the rare alignment of its inspiration – the two cult Japanese icons, Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Ryuichi Sakamoto and original muse to founder Kenzo Takada, supermodel Sayoko Yamaguchi – with the people actually modelling the clothes. Sounds simple, but fashion has a long history of ‘borrowing’ from Asian culture without giving the same level of exposure to the people that it belongs to.

I know this happens across the board, but fashion – and society as a whole, with our love of simplistic dichotomies – has a tendency to see race as a black and white issue, when really there’s a whole spectrum of experience that these things apply to, and that deserve just as much exposure. Just watch The First Monday in May, about that year’s China: Through the Looking Glass exhibition, for proof that Asian experience becomes even more of a grey area of frustrating excuses. Curator Andrew Bolton suggests there’s a kind of balanced reciprocity of inspiration between the East and West, while Anna Wintour is actually annoyed when a Chinese interviewer asks questions she perceives as pushing a political angle. But the superficial, often stereotypical, interpretations of that year’s Met Gala theme was testament enough to how widely and subconsciously accepted it is to use Asian culture as an aesthetic, without thinking to credit those who actually contribute to it. These were those girls who wear chopsticks in their hair or cheongsams because they once saw a still from a Wong Kar-Wai film on their Instagram feeds – but on an international platform. As The Guardian asked then – where were all the Chinese designers? This, and the rest of those inconvenient questions that were such a nuisance to Wintour, are ones that are clearly necessary.