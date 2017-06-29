First Louis Vuitton x Supreme pop-ups announced

After it dropped at the AW17 menswear show earlier this year, the Louis Vuitton x Supreme collab sent fans of both brands into a frenzy. Finally we have news; the release of the collection will be via pop-up stores, several of which will open on Friday. And that includes London.

Those of you who have been dreaming about getting your hands on the collection since its release need not worry as there will be drops throughout the year around the globe. Taking to Instagram, LV have just announced tomorrow’s opening locations: Sydney, Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing, Paris, London, Miami and Los Angeles. Reportedly, plans for a New York pop-up have already been denied by the city’s community board among concerns of safety for residents and other shop owners on the street. Not as farfetched as it sounds as Supreme is notorious for drawing huge lines of teens queuing up for new weekly releases.

As well as the details of pop-ups suddenly dropping open, little is known about the pricing for the collection. Rumours of a price list popped up on social media with an LV x Supreme print cushion set at $665, or a pocket knife for $730. If you want to really pour it up, you can grab a backpack that will set you back $4,350.

Despite the announcement of many sudden pop up’s, LV have only announced addresses for Sydney and Tokyo. While we wait to hear of other locations – specifically London – we’ll mentally prepare ourselves and have our purses at the ready.

Head to the gallery above for backstage images from the AW17 show