Naomie Harris & the Aboah sisters are the faces of Miu Miu

Miu Miu is known for casting actresses in its campaigns. While previously we have seen Lupita Nyong’o, Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning – cover star of the latest issue of Dazed – this season Miuccia has chosen Naomie Harris, Oscar-nominated for her performance in Moonlight. She features alongside supermodel Kate Moss, model and activist Adwoa Aboah and her sister Kesewa.

Unlike Adwoa, who has become a very familiar face, Kesewa hasn’t appeared in a campaign since 2010. This year, she returned to fashion – walking in Coach’s AW17 show and appearing in an editorial for American Vogue.

The setting for the campaign is New Orleans. Styled by Katie Grand and shot by Alasdair McLellan, it features jazz age headpieces and the collection’s show-stealing giant faux fur coats. Alongside the Aboah sisters, Moss, and Harris are models Missy Rayder, Jean Campbell, Eliza Cummings, Lily Nova, Rose Daniels and Jasmine Daniels. Not forgetting the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Of course, you can look forward to Adwoa’s appearance at the Gurls Talk event this weekend in partnership with Coach and Dazed. Who knows, maybe Kesewa will be there to support her sister too.

Head to the gallery above for more images from the campaign