Naomie Harris & the Aboah sisters are the faces of Miu Miu

Miu MiuÂ is known for casting actresses in its campaigns. While previously we have seenÂ Lupita Nyongâ€™o, ChloÃ« SevignyÂ andÂ Elle FanningÂ â€“ cover star of the latest issue of Dazed â€“ this season Miuccia has chosen Naomie Harris, Oscar-nominated for her performance inÂ Moonlight.Â She features alongside supermodel Kate Moss, model and activist Adwoa AboahÂ and her sister Kesewa.Â

Unlike Adwoa, who has become a very familiar face, KesewaÂ hasnâ€™t appeared in a campaign since 2010. This year, she returned to fashion â€“ walking in Coachâ€™s AW17 show and appearing in an editorial for American Vogue.Â

The setting for the campaign is New Orleans. Styled byÂ Katie GrandÂ and shot byÂ Alasdair McLellan,Â it features jazz age headpieces and the collectionâ€™s show-stealing giant faux fur coats. Alongside the Aboah sisters, Moss, and Harris areÂ models Missy Rayder, Jean Campbell, Eliza Cummings, Lily Nova, Rose Daniels andÂ Jasmine Daniels. Not forgetting the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.Â

Of course, you can look forward to Adwoaâ€™s appearance at the Gurls Talk eventÂ this weekend in partnership with Coach and Dazed. Who knows, maybe Kesewa will be there to support her sister too.Â

