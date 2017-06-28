Naomie Harris & the Aboah sisters are the faces of Miu Miu

They feature alongside Kate Moss, Jean Campbell and Missy Rayder in the AW17 campaign

FashionNews
Pin It
Miu Miu Fall Winter 2017 Adv. Campaign_01
Miu Miu AW17 campaignPhotography Alasdair McLellan
6
Miu Miu AW17 campaign
Miu Miu Fall Winter 2017 Adv. Campaign_05
Miu Miu Fall Winter 2017 Adv. Campaign_04
Miu Miu Fall Winter 2017 Adv. Campaign_02
Miu Miu Fall Winter 2017 Adv. Campaign_06
Miu Miu Fall Winter 2017 Adv. Campaign_03
Miu Miu Fall Winter 2017 Adv. Campaign_01

Miu MiuÂ is known for casting actresses in its campaigns. While previously we have seenÂ Lupita Nyongâ€™o, ChloÃ« SevignyÂ andÂ Elle FanningÂ â€“ cover star of the latest issue of Dazed â€“ this season Miuccia has chosen Naomie Harris, Oscar-nominated for her performance inÂ Moonlight.Â She features alongside supermodel Kate Moss, model and activist Adwoa AboahÂ and her sister Kesewa.Â 

Unlike Adwoa, who has become a very familiar face, KesewaÂ hasnâ€™t appeared in a campaign since 2010. This year, she returned to fashion â€“ walking in Coachâ€™s AW17 show and appearing in an editorial for American Vogue.Â 

The setting for the campaign is New Orleans. Styled byÂ Katie GrandÂ and shot byÂ Alasdair McLellan,Â it features jazz age headpieces and the collectionâ€™s show-stealing giant faux fur coats. Alongside the Aboah sisters, Moss, and Harris areÂ models Missy Rayder, Jean Campbell, Eliza Cummings, Lily Nova, Rose Daniels andÂ Jasmine Daniels. Not forgetting the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.Â 

Of course, you can look forward to Adwoaâ€™s appearance at the Gurls Talk eventÂ this weekend in partnership with Coach and Dazed. Who knows, maybe Kesewa will be there to support her sister too.Â 

Head to the gallery above for more images from the campaign

Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram

Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com

FashionNewsAdwoa AboahKate MossMiu Miu
More Fashion
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox