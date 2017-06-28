New York subway dancers star in new Coach campaign

Randy Vargas and Joel Leitch of W.A.F.F.L.E NYC show the models how to get down for AW17

FashionNews
Pin It
coach subway kiki willems aw17 campaign new york
Behind-the-scenes Coach AW17 campaignCourtesy of Coach
11
BTS: Coach AW17 campaign
coach subway kiki willems aw17 campaign new york
coach subway kiki willems aw17 campaign new york
coach subway kiki willems aw17 campaign new york
coach subway kiki willems aw17 campaign new york
coach subway kiki willems aw17 campaign new york
coach subway kiki willems aw17 campaign new york

New York brand Coach gives a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘travel in style’ for its AW17 campaign video. While you may think that means a private jet, or pink Hummer limousine, Coach is in fact making a case for the subway as the chicest form of transport. An ode to its hometown, the campaign throws it back to the 70s with a Soul Train-esque dance party on the train.

Dressed in the prairie-meets-the-city garms from the show, Kiki Willems, He Cong, Faretta, Hiandra Martinez and Imari Karanja dance about on the train with a little help from Randy ‘KidTheWiz’ Vargas and Joel ‘Kozik’ Leitch of the dance collective W.A.F.F.L.E NYC – known for their subway takeover performances.

The floral prairie dresses and fringing lend themselves to the dancing while Vargas and Leitch appear in the dinosaur sweater and NASA capsule the brand has become known for. And what would Coach be without bags, this season appearing in large pink leather and flower embellished chain styles.

So, next time you think of requesting an Uber, hop on the subway instead – Coach approves.

Watch the campaign video below and head to the gallery above for behind-the-scenes pictures

Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram

Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com

FashionNewsCoachNew Yorkcampaign
More Fashion
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox