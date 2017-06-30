Daisy AW17 is inspired by cult horror movie women

Inspired by true crime, vintage horror films, and the ‘damsel-in-distress’ figure, Daisy’s new collection is romantic yet eerie. Designers Gibson Fox and Renee Warne developed the range while listening to a series of podcasts and films depicting serial killers in rural towns, and from there became obsessed with mystery, suburbia and female vulnerability. Lingerie details and a palette that reflects interiors from the 70s and 80s play a huge part in the aesthetics of the collection, as well as subtle references to metal/punk music, the afterlife, and fetishism. We spoke to the pair about their horror addiction, this season’s Daisy girls and the sinister themes behind the collection.

What was the theme this season?



Renee Warne: At the time when we were developing this collection, Gibson was listening to true crime audio books on cult serial killers to fall asleep. We watched some Jeffrey Dahmer and Richard Ramirez documentaries and became obsessed with these suburban horror figures from the late-70s to 80s.

Gibson Fox: You can find the archival videos of police doing walkthroughs of their apartments. We read letters they’d written and watched their prison interviews. You can’t make this stuff up, it's just the weirdest shit. Really chilling.

I think people are fascinated by crime because it often feels so far removed from reality. It’s the same sensation as horror movies.

Renee Warne: Definitely. And we developed a colour palette drawing from the suburban setting – bedrooms, sheet sets, nightgowns, lingerie, so pastel colours that reflect femininity, against blood red to reflect passion and violence. That’s where we got the basis for the wardrobe. Is it borderline too fucked up? It’s genuinely where the idea came from. It’s a little bit about our fascination with death and the afterlife too – there are fabrications which represent ghostliness, purity and heaven and beyond.

Why is it important for Daisy to be both conceptual and sexy at the same time?

Renee Warne: We’re always thinking about what I want to wear and how our group of girlfriends dress. We imagine all the looks on our friends as we go. We want it to be a meeting of fantasy and reality. That’s the birthplace of the collection. It’s a balance of being wearable and conceptual.