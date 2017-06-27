Punk photographer Derek Ridgers shoots new Gucci book

Alessandro MicheleÂ is constantly giving us reason to Guccify our lives. The most recent isÂ Gucciâ€™s new limited-edition book titled Hortus Sanitatis â€“Â â€˜The Garden of Healthâ€™ for those not up-to-date with their Latin. Showcasing the Pre-Fall 2017 collection (the one with the Glen Luchford-shot, Northern Soul inspired campaign) the 1000 copy run of the book will be available from Dover Street Market.Â

Shot in Rome by photographer Derek Ridgers, who is known for his documentation of subcultures, the book features all of the best bits of Micheleâ€™s Gucci that we have come to know and love. Aside from the dreamy clothes and accessories that are naturally colourfully printed with lots of sparkle for good measure, theyâ€™re also accompanied by animals likeÂ cats and snakes. Though sadly, no skateboarding model holding a peacock.Â

The new book comes in a red cotton pouch displaying a skull and crossbones and can be purchased from July 5th in the DSM London store. Paris-based Gucci fans will find the book at the Comme des GarÃ§ons Trading Museum in Paris.Â You wonâ€™t want to miss out on securing a copy of this book â€“ itâ€™s sure to be a collectorâ€™s piece of Micheleâ€™sÂ legacy in years to come, so make sure you get your copy before they all sell out.Â

Hortus Sanitatis is available from Dover Street Market from July 5th. Head to the gallery above for previews of the book