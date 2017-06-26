Stefano Pilati teases new, genderless label on IG

Stefano Pilati may have left Ermenegildo Zegna over a year ago, but don’t think he has disappeared from fashion ever. As well as styling for 032c, more recently he walked in GmbH’s SS18 show in Paris. Over the weekend, he teased that he would be returning to design – posting images of a new test collection on his Instagram account.

No stranger to design, Pilati has previously worked at Zegna, Agnona and is most known for his eight-year tenure at Saint Laurent (back when it still had the Yves). On Friday, he teased a new test collection via his story – consisting of 16, black, genderless looks. Entitled ‘Random Identities’ the collection apparently takes inspiration from his friends in Berlin, where he is currently based. To him, the phrase represents a “freedom of behaviour” expressing this through the leather coats and trousers as well as turtlenecks and tunics that make up the collection.

Later on, Pilati posted clips from a film shot by Matt Lambert. As the photographer is known for exploring sexual relationships, it isn’t a stretch to imagine what the partnership between the two creatives might be. Unfortunately for now, the production of the collection is not yet certain. For Pilati, the appearance on his story is simply a test to see the response he receives from social media. Judging by the amount of screenshots surfacing of his story, we can only hope that a promising result lies ahead.